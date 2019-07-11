Luceco (LON:LUCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Luceco stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 105.60 ($1.38). 316,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,210. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 133 ($1.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

