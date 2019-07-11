M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MPE stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 677 ($8.85). 1,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,691. M.P. Evans Group has a 1-year low of GBX 616 ($8.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 679.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

