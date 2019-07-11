Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Shares of MMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 145,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,542. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,756,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,953,000 after buying an additional 1,684,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,004,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1,549.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 187,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

