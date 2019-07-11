Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Friday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 251.55 ($3.29).

Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 206.10 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 7,877,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 220.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 203.10 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,507.25). Also, insider Humphrey Singer bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,680.52).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

