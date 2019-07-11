Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,466. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.55. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of Medallion Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $31,180.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

