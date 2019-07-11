MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

MedX Health Corp. (CVE:MDX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 46758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of $18.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.06.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.19 million for the quarter.

About MedX Health (CVE:MDX)

MedX Health Corp., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers SIMSYS-MoleMate, a skin imaging system for the non-invasive skin screening of moles and lesions.

