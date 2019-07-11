Metcash (ASX:MTS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.93

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and traded as low as $2.77. Metcash shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 4,112,204 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

About Metcash (ASX:MTS)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

