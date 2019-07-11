Mixin Price Reaches $233.68 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for about $233.68 or 0.01996649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $105.93 million and $788,252.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000275 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008586 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

