Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($247.67) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.65 ($151.92).

Shares of Airbus stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €125.98 ($146.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €121.45. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

