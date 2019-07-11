Morgan Stanley Reiterates $48.00 Price Target for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. 1,958,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

