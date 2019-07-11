Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.42.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.83. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $594,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,715 shares of company stock worth $2,923,953. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 78.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

