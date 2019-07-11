Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.01. 774,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $175,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,771,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,674,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 979,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,904,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 765,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,014,000 after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

