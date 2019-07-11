New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,900 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the May 30th total of 277,500 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 2,100 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $25,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain purchased 28,365 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $358,817.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $694,772.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,194,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NFE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 41,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,808. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

