NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NCMGY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,424. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

