Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 940,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The business had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other Newmark Group news, CEO Barry M. Gosin purchased 561,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $4,325,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

