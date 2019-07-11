Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.99. Noble shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 85,726 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The firm has a market cap of $460.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.22 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NE. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Noble during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

