Nomura Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $37.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Nomura from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 62,780,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,000,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 3.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,511,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,176,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,033,066 shares of company stock valued at $30,445,396. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

