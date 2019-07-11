Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.53.

Shares of TSE NPI traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.75. 432,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,554. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.91 and a 1 year high of C$26.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.32.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$498.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$473.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 2.0799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northland Power news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 121,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.52, for a total value of C$3,102,806.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,809,946.43.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

