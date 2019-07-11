Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuvectra Corporation develops and commercializes neuromodulation medical device for the treatment of nervous system disorders. It also provides neural interface technology, components and systems, as well as NeuroNexus SmartBox portable control and data streaming systems. Nuvectra Corporation is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get Nuvectra alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvectra presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NVTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 329,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,169. Nuvectra has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectra will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvectra news, Director David D. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph Paul Hanchin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $31,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvectra by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,052 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvectra (NVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.