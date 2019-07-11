Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.80 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

OBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

Shares of TSE OBE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.42. 10,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a market cap of $105.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

