Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.10 ($9.42) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.83 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

