OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

OMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. OMNOVA Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of OMN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 780,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,773. OMNOVA Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market cap of $446.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.20.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

