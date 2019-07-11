Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Trading 12.5% Higher

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54, 877,823 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,514,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative net margin of 861.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Organovo Holdings Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Organovo by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Organovo by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 106,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

