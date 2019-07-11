PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACW. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 892,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,201. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.