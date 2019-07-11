Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.76 and traded as high as $84.97. Paychex shares last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 40,648 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 6,209 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $526,957.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,529 shares of company stock valued at $8,785,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after buying an additional 3,435,500 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 8,881.0% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 10,859,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 10,738,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after buying an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,236,000 after buying an additional 270,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Paychex by 7,736.0% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,003,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,952,727 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

