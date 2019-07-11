PayCoin (XPY) Trading Down 22.4% This Week

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $150,668.00 and $28.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayCoin Coin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin.

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

