PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCSB. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PCSB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. 22,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $353.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.38. PCSB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 463,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 45.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 207.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth $100,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.