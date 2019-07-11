PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 30th total of 134,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a P/E ratio of 101.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get PDL Community Bancorp alerts:

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

PDLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.