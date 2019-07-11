Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

PGC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,028. The company has a market capitalization of $546.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $41.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $57,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $84,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 422.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.