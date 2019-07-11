Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSP. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 391 ($5.11).

CSP traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 294.40 ($3.85). The company had a trading volume of 500,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 356 ($4.65). The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In related news, insider W Simon Townsend purchased 10,000 shares of Countryside Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,024.30).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

