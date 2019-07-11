Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Hill & Smith stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,130 ($14.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.70 million and a P/E ratio of 19.06. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.10). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,198.40.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products  Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products  Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

