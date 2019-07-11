Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 22 ($0.29). Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

LON BSE remained flat at $GBX 13 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23).

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

