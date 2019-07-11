PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Bank of America

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.03 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.35. 3,846,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,682. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,676.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $209,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.1% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 135.9% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 58,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.