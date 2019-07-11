Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $422.14

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.14 and traded as low as $416.10. Petrofac shares last traded at $416.10, with a volume of 1,182,603 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.55 ($8.04).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 422.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.73.

In related news, insider Andrea Abt bought 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £4,997.58 ($6,530.22). Also, insider Alastair Cochran bought 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £12,418.90 ($16,227.49).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

