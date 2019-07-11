Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

