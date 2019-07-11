PolySwarm Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,755.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $73,755.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, TOPBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00259971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.01456152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00129623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.