Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.75. Premier Foods shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 175,188 shares traded.

Shore Capital reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $327.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.92.

Premier Foods Company Profile (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

