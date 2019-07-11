Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PMOIY. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of PMOIY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 333,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

