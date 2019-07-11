Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Down 21.6% in June

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the May 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PMD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. 8,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,951. Psychemedics has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $53.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

In other Psychemedics news, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 9,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $90,883.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael I. Schaffer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $27,552.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Psychemedics during the first quarter worth $163,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

