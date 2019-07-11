PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce $86.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $68.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $304.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $320.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $381.39 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, SVP Christine Marie Utter sold 14,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $634,623.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,173 shares in the company, valued at $233,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $685,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,091 shares of company stock worth $13,251,718 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of PTCT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.11. 7,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,875. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.01. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

