Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Blackbaud from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $69.71 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86. Q2 has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $255,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,571.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rekha Garapati sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $227,657.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,900.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,951 shares of company stock worth $39,307,216 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

