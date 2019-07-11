Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,930. The company has a market cap of $443.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

