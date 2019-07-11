Reviewing BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 BCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. BCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than BCB Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 33.72% 19.55% 1.99% BCB Bancorp 14.55% 10.65% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and BCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $183.81 million 2.84 $63.47 million $1.20 8.38 BCB Bancorp $113.06 million 1.87 $16.76 million $1.01 12.79

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BCB Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats BCB Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

