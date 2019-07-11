Reviewing Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) & Piedmont Lithium (NYSE:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piedmont Lithium and Martin Marietta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Martin Marietta Materials 1 2 10 0 2.69

Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus target price of $219.71, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Martin Marietta Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Martin Marietta Materials is more favorable than Piedmont Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Martin Marietta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A Martin Marietta Materials 11.48% 10.82% 5.50%

Volatility & Risk

Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Martin Marietta Materials has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Piedmont Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Martin Marietta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -5.69 Martin Marietta Materials $4.24 billion 3.33 $470.00 million $8.09 27.94

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium. Piedmont Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martin Marietta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piedmont Lithium does not pay a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Piedmont Lithium on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries. It also manufactures and markets magnesia-based chemical products for the industrial, agricultural, and environmental applications; and dolomitic lime primarily for customers in the steel and mining industries, as well as provides road paving construction services. The company's chemical products are used in flame retardants, wastewater treatment, pulp and paper production, and other environmental applications. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

