Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 763,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,668. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $428.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dean L. Schorno bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

