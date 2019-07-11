Rightmove’s (RMV) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RMV. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,745.29 ($62.01).

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 527.30 ($6.89). 2,276,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 415.20 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 588.10 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.21.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.