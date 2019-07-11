Robert K. Fullagar Sells 500 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $30,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MSEX opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 452.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 47,726 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

