Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given New GBX 2,875 Price Target at HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target upped by HSBC from GBX 2,860 ($37.37) to GBX 2,875 ($37.57) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,996.54 ($39.16).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,606.50 ($34.06). The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,546.06. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

