RPICoin (RPI) Achieves Market Cap of $66,544.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. RPICoin has a market cap of $66,544.00 and $8.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 683,975,376 coins and its circulating supply is 568,053,140 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.