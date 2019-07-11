SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PER traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 90,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,103. The company has a market cap of $91.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 83.50%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

